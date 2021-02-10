Why The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is 4.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.44% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.04, the stock is 4.01% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 10.29% off its SMA200. HCKT registered -4.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.56.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.72%, and is 6.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) has around 1143 employees, a market worth around $452.10M and $249.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.31 and Fwd P/E is 15.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.32% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hackett Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $56.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT), with 5.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.39% while institutional investors hold 98.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.05M, and float is at 24.75M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 81.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.61 million shares valued at $37.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the HCKT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Trigran Investments Inc with 2.44 million shares valued at $27.22 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.69 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $18.93 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $17.42 million.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 13.19% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.