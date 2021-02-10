Will Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $46.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.26% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.4% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.30, the stock is 19.26% and 34.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 93.96% off its SMA200. FTHM registered a gain of 343.06% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.34.

The stock witnessed a 22.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.67%, and is 17.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $633.85M and $155.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 437.43% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (568.90%).

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $48.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -146.00% this year.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM), with 8.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.06% while institutional investors hold 40.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.16M, and float is at 5.13M with Short Float at 6.74%. Institutions hold 15.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 0.48 million shares valued at $7.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.45% of the FTHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.24 million shares valued at $8.6 million to account for 1.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.27% and valued at over $6.29 million, while Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $2.54 million.