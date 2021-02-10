Will Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) is 7.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.81 and a high of $72.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRI stock was last observed hovering at around $71.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.28% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.65% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.51, the stock is 4.19% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 61.61% off its SMA200. HRI registered 69.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.52.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.70%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.62 and Fwd P/E is 20.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 505.47% and -1.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $496.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), with 341.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 98.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.20M, and float is at 28.89M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 96.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.49 million shares valued at $178.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.38% of the HRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 3.31 million shares valued at $219.84 million to account for 11.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.24 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $148.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.32% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $84.74 million.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silber Lawrence Harris, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Silber Lawrence Harris sold 70,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $65.85 per share for a total of $4.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Herc Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that HENKEL HERBERT L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $22.45 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the HRI stock.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) that is trading -12.19% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.