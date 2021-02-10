Will ITT Inc. (ITT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is 2.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.41 and a high of $82.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITT stock was last observed hovering at around $79.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.75% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $78.60, the stock is -0.87% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 21.78% off its SMA200. ITT registered 13.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.02.

The stock witnessed a -3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.39%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $6.79B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.81 and Fwd P/E is 21.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.97% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

ITT Inc. (ITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ITT Inc. (ITT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ITT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $656.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Top Institutional Holders

494 institutions hold shares in ITT Inc. (ITT), with 294.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 93.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.40M, and float is at 86.11M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 93.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.05 million shares valued at $475.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the ITT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 7.96 million shares valued at $470.09 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.61 million shares representing 8.81% and valued at over $449.35 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.15% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $542.2 million.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at ITT Inc. (ITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth. SEC filings show that Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth sold 18,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45840.0 shares.

ITT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth sold a total of 408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $73.00 per share for $29784.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45990.0 shares of the ITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth disposed off 13,405 shares at an average price of $69.46 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 46,090 shares of ITT Inc. (ITT).

ITT Inc. (ITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 13.23% up over the past 12 months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 31.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.