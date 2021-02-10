Will MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) is -6.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.19 and a high of $83.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGEE stock was last observed hovering at around $65.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.25% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.34% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $65.16, the stock is -0.81% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61615.0 and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -1.61% off its SMA200. MGEE registered -19.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.08.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.03%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) has around 731 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $543.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.67 and Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.08% and -21.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGE Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $185.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.20% this year.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE), with 62.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 48.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.16M, and float is at 36.10M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 48.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.53 million shares valued at $221.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the MGEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.68 million shares valued at $187.41 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.4 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $87.92 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $51.99 million.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Berbee James G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Berbee James G bought 21 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $69.81 per share for a total of $1499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3132.0 shares.

MGE Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Berbee James G (Director) bought a total of 123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $73.16 per share for $8994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3110.0 shares of the MGEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Renlund Cari Anne (VP General Counsel & Secretary) acquired 4 shares at an average price of $65.36 for $250.0. The insider now directly holds 4 shares of MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE).

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -12.76% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -16.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.