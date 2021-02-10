Will Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is 7.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $6.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCSL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is 3.51% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 21.22% off its SMA200. OCSL registered 11.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.63%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.46. Distance from 52-week low is 155.79% and -1.00% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $38.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), with 18.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.42% while institutional investors hold 64.85% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 56.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is River Road Asset Management, LLC with over 6.53 million shares valued at $31.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.63% of the OCSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 5.82 million shares valued at $28.18 million to account for 4.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bruni J V & Co /co which holds 4.5 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $25.08 million, while Private Management Group, Inc. holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $24.74 million.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 40,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.49 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.08 million shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that TANNENBAUM LEONARD M (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $5.52 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.12 million shares of the OCSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M (10% Owner) disposed off 63,800 shares at an average price of $5.51 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 16,172,871 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL).