Will OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is -7.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is 0.41% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -6.20% at the moment leaves the stock 32.67% off its SMA200. OSW registered -37.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.95%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has around 4298 employees, a market worth around $611.11M and $256.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 282.86% and -40.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $3.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -78.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -97.50% in year-over-year returns.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), with 38.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.81% while institutional investors hold 162.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.97M, and float is at 20.03M with Short Float at 33.85%. Institutions hold 89.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 6.11 million shares valued at $39.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.01% of the OSW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 5.84 million shares valued at $37.95 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 4.34 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $28.19 million, while New South Capital Management Inc holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $25.22 million.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLUXMAN LEONARD I, the company’s Executive Chairman & Director. SEC filings show that FLUXMAN LEONARD I bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.17 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that LAZARUS STEPHEN (CFO and COO) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $6.53 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the OSW stock.