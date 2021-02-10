Will PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) is 21.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNNT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.59, the stock is 6.65% and 15.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 51.00% off its SMA200. PNNT registered -15.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 16.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.10%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.81. Distance from 52-week low is 217.61% and -16.82% from its 52-week high.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $20.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 34.10% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 33.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 2.5 million shares valued at $7.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.73% of the PNNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 2.19 million shares valued at $6.98 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $6.2 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $5.76 million.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KATZ SAMUEL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KATZ SAMUEL L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $4.45 per share for a total of $22250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41710.0 shares.

PennantPark Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that KATZ SAMUEL L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $4.40 per share for $11000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36710.0 shares of the PNNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, KATZ SAMUEL L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.42 for $22100.0. The insider now directly holds 34,210 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT).