Will Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) is 0.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.87 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.89% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.49, the stock is 4.14% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77963.0 and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 31.90% off its SMA200. SRI registered 5.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.69.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.52%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $837.56M and $648.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.83% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stoneridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $171.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Stoneridge Inc. (SRI), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.09% while institutional investors hold 104.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.96M, and float is at 25.64M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 98.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 2.16 million shares valued at $65.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the SRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.0 million shares valued at $60.43 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 1.77 million shares representing 6.57% and valued at over $32.58 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $32.41 million.

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeGaynor Jonathan B, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DeGaynor Jonathan B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $30.23 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Stoneridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that DeGaynor Jonathan B (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $30.38 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Hartman Robert J. Jr. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 30,963 shares of Stoneridge Inc. (SRI).

Stoneridge Inc. (SRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading 170.32% up over the past 12 months. Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is 19.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.78.