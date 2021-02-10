X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Is Up 45.88% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) is 45.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.38 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XFOR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 33.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is 15.30% and 29.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.59% off its SMA200. XFOR registered -6.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.27.

The stock witnessed a 13.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.62%, and is 17.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $150.92M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.35% and -15.57% from its 52-week high.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.30% this year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR), with 385.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 67.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.09M, and float is at 15.90M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 66.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 1.65 million shares valued at $11.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.12% of the XFOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.09 million shares valued at $7.36 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.03 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $6.65 million, while BVF Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $5.37 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ragan Paula, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ragan Paula sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $18912.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Ragan Paula (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $7.00 per share for $16800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the XFOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Ragan Paula (President and CEO) disposed off 4,800 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $33600.0. The insider now directly holds 280,123 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR).