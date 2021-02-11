A peek at Carriage Services Inc. (CSV): Who has invested in It?

169 institutions hold shares in Carriage Services Inc. (CSV), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.11% while institutional investors hold 79.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.90M, and float is at 16.33M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 72.66% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.48 million shares valued at $33.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the CSV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.3 million shares valued at $40.85 million to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.13 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $25.16 million, while Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $23.59 million.

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is 15.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $36.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSV stock was last observed hovering at around $35.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.11% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.06, the stock is 4.84% and 13.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 50.77% off its SMA200. CSV registered 45.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.16.

The stock witnessed a 8.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.60%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) has around 1137 employees, a market worth around $645.83M and $310.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.35. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.32% and -0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carriage Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $81.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schenck James Raymond, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schenck James Raymond bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $31.08 per share for a total of $31080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21856.0 shares.

Carriage Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Elliott Paul Donald (Sr. VP and Regional Partner) sold a total of 1,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $29.12 per share for $35439.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25474.0 shares of the CSV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Elliott Paul Donald (Sr. VP and Regional Partner) disposed off 1,515 shares at an average price of $29.52 for $44723.0. The insider now directly holds 25,474 shares of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV).

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading 12.32% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.