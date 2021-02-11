A peek at Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT): Who has invested in It?

34 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT), with institutional investors hold 27.61% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 27.61% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC with over 2.13 million shares valued at $20.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.91% of the EHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.76 million shares valued at $7.39 million to account for 3.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.44 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $4.21 million, while Stifel Financial Corporation holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $3.72 million.

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE: EHT) is 1.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $10.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 0.62% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 2.89% off its SMA200. EHT registered -1.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.67.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.86%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 0.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.05% and -2.09% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Analyst Forecasts

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..