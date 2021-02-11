A peek at Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Who has invested in It?

31 institutions hold shares in Verona Pharma plc (VRNA), with 146.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 66.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.63M, and float is at 5.86M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 66.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.69 million shares valued at $35.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.41% of the VRNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.11 million shares valued at $31.88 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 5.1 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $31.82 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $19.02 million.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) is 28.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 47.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is 13.02% and 16.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 38.52% off its SMA200. VRNA registered 30.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.08.

The stock witnessed a 22.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.42%, and is 8.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 345.77% and -42.97% from its 52-week high.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.20% this year.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ullman Anders, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ullman Anders sold 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $10733.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Verona Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Sinha Vikas (Director) sold a total of 10,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $0.99 per share for $10161.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84456.0 shares of the VRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, EBSWORTH DAVID R (Director) disposed off 11,912 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $11838.0. The insider now directly holds 695,827 shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 74.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 77180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.