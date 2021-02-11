AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.86% Upside

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -3.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $64.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $44.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.86% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.04% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.16, the stock is 4.04% and 4.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 33.40% off its SMA200. AER registered -26.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.79.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.32%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $5.67B and $4.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.81. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 323.80% and -31.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

495 institutions hold shares in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 102.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.59M, and float is at 125.36M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 99.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.09 million shares valued at $414.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the AER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 8.15 million shares valued at $205.26 million to account for 6.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 7.11 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $324.1 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 6.66 million with a market value of $167.64 million.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 133.41% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 115.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.