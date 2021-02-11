Alleghany Corporation (Y) – The 22.33% Upside Potential Remains

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $426.87 and a high of $829.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The Y stock was last observed hovering at around $604.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.93% off its average median price target of $775.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.75% off the consensus price target high of $800.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.74% higher than the price target low of $750.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $601.98, the stock is 1.23% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52815.0 and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.42% off its SMA200. Y registered -25.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $599.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $566.61.

The stock witnessed a -4.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.66%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Alleghany Corporation (Y) has around 10786 employees, a market worth around $8.43B and $8.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.04. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.02% and -27.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Alleghany Corporation (Y) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alleghany Corporation (Y) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alleghany Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.04.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year.

Alleghany Corporation (Y) Top Institutional Holders

527 institutions hold shares in Alleghany Corporation (Y), with 460.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 88.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.28M, and float is at 13.67M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 85.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.3 million shares valued at $786.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the Y Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.25 million shares valued at $647.97 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.64 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $332.97 million, while First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $327.46 million.

Alleghany Corporation (Y) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Alleghany Corporation (Y) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobs Kerry J, the company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobs Kerry J bought 50 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $639.74 per share for a total of $31987.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 949.0 shares.

Alleghany Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that LAVIN WILLIAM K (Director) sold a total of 1,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $778.34 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2095.0 shares of the Y stock.

Alleghany Corporation (Y): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) that is trading -17.94% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -14.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.