Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGCUU) is 18.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $18.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGCUU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is 0.40% and 8.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57331.0 and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 17.12% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.06.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.35% and -18.33% from its 52-week high.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Analyst Forecasts

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU), with institutional investors hold 6.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Symmetry Investments LP with over 47118.0 shares valued at $0.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the AGCUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 3400.0 shares valued at $44200.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARTON RICHARD N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARTON RICHARD N bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.