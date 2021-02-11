Analysts suggest ModivCare Inc. (MODV) could spike 10.38% in a year

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) is 29.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.40 and a high of $181.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MODV stock was last observed hovering at around $175.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.38% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.63% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.24, the stock is 7.93% and 18.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67742.0 and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 70.70% off its SMA200. MODV registered 165.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.88.

The stock witnessed a 14.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.86%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.97 and Fwd P/E is 27.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.66% and -1.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ModivCare Inc. (MODV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ModivCare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $395.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.03M, and float is at 13.78M with Short Float at 3.02%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.93 million shares valued at $267.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.59% of the MODV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Coliseum Capital Management, Llc with 1.8 million shares valued at $166.78 million to account for 12.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.84 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $78.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $75.53 million.

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at ModivCare Inc. (MODV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.