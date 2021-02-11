Analysts suggest One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) could spike -30.73% in a year

One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE: OLP) is 7.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.71 and a high of $28.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -30.73% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -30.73% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.57, the stock is 4.09% and 6.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85504.0 and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 20.51% off its SMA200. OLP registered -23.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.44.

The stock witnessed a 9.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.30%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $438.30M and $85.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.42 and Fwd P/E is 43.14. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.14% and -24.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

One Liberty Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $20.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.10% while institutional investors hold 63.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.64M, and float is at 18.40M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 56.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.62 million shares valued at $26.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the OLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.33 million shares valued at $26.67 million to account for 6.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.0 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $16.31 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $16.17 million.

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICKETTS LAWRENCE, the company’s Exec.Vice President and COO. SEC filings show that RICKETTS LAWRENCE sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $21.08 per share for a total of $42167.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

One Liberty Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that ZURIFF EUGENE I (Director) sold a total of 1,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $18.00 per share for $23508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4223.0 shares of the OLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, ZURIFF EUGENE I (Director) disposed off 2,845 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $51210.0. The insider now directly holds 31,292 shares of One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP).

One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -20.49% lower over the past 12 months. BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) is -13.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.