Analysts suggest Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) could spike -407.86% in a year

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFT) is 1.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.45 and a high of $94.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAFT stock was last observed hovering at around $79.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $15.64 for the next 12 months. It is also -407.86% off the consensus price target high of $15.64 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -407.86% lower than the price target low of $15.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.43, the stock is 3.15% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63229.0 and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 5.71% off its SMA200. SAFT registered -15.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.22.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.02%, and is 7.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $834.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.36% and -16.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT), with 733.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 88.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.91M, and float is at 14.16M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 83.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.18 million shares valued at $169.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the SAFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SRB Corp with 1.58 million shares valued at $109.31 million to account for 10.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.52 million shares representing 10.21% and valued at over $105.03 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.83% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $80.53 million.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lindeberg Frederic H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lindeberg Frederic H bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $74.44 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24800.0 shares.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Lindeberg Frederic H (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $74.65 per share for $59720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22800.0 shares of the SAFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, SRB Corp (10% Owner) acquired 650 shares at an average price of $69.97 for $45478.0. The insider now directly holds 1,674,782 shares of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT).

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercury General Corporation (MCY) that is trading 7.81% up over the past 12 months. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 7.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.