Analysts suggest Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) could spike 6.04% in a year

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) is 18.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.98 and a high of $47.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYBT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.04% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.92, the stock is 8.85% and 13.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58424.0 and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 23.08% off its SMA200. SYBT registered 20.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.45.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.72%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) has around 615 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $147.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.63. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.53% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.20%).

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $50.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 59.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.58M, and float is at 21.58M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 56.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.58 million shares valued at $63.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.96% of the SYBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.26 million shares valued at $42.76 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company which holds 1.05 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $42.63 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $29.1 million.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEINTZMAN DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEINTZMAN DAVID P sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $44.90 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Herde Carl G (Director) bought a total of 20 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $40.38 per share for $788.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22468.0 shares of the SYBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Bickel Paul J III (Director) acquired 20 shares at an average price of $40.38 for $788.0. The insider now directly holds 5,993 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT).

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 19.78% up over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is 1.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.81.