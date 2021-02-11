Analysts suggest The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) could spike -5.25% in a year

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is 13.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $4.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -40.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 5.75% and 17.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74087.0 and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 77.47% off its SMA200. STKS registered -4.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6984.

The stock witnessed a 17.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.40%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $117.63M and $149.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.08 and Fwd P/E is 105.25. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 476.71% and -10.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $50.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 503.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS), with 9.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.27% while institutional investors hold 47.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.01M, and float is at 19.56M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 32.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.74 million shares valued at $1.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.55% of the STKS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is GM Advisory Group, Inc. with 0.49 million shares valued at $0.97 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Penbrook Management, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 97205.0 with a market value of $0.36 million.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BULLIS EUGENE M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BULLIS EUGENE M bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.98 per share for a total of $22313.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BULLIS EUGENE M (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $3.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the STKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Kanen David (10% Owner) disposed off 36,313 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $61951.0. The insider now directly holds 2,854,827 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS).

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 5.52% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 12.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.