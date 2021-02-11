Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Latest News and Helpful Information

How have the shares performed?

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) saw downtrend of -0.53% in the recent trading with $41.14 being its most recent. The current price level -2.88% lower than the highest price of $42.36 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 14.31% higher than the lowest price of $35.99 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on AIRC appeared in Business Wire under the title “AIR Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results” on Feb-10-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -2.88% below one month high and is +12.16% above of the lowest during that time.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 11 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.70 for the stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. Earnings – What Happened With AIRC

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 12/30/2020, posting a surprise factor of -500.00% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $230.03 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $170.68 million.

AIRC – Apartment Income REIT Corp. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.1 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 3 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -0.6.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 148.35 million. AIRC does have institutional investors; and they hold 41.30% of the stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 11 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.70 for the stock.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a debt to equity ratio of 1.92. The count was 256.25 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) stock