Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

69 institutions hold shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), with 10.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.66% while institutional investors hold 92.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.77M, and float is at 24.54M with Short Float at 9.52%. Institutions hold 64.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.66 million shares valued at $266.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.84% of the AMTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.8 million shares valued at $89.18 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.39 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $44.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $41.72 million.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) is 62.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMTI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.51% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -31.68% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -56.38% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.04, the stock is 33.08% and 45.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 72.09% off its SMA200. AMTI registered a gain of 130.17% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.63.

The stock witnessed a 53.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.48%, and is 25.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 193.58% and 2.12% from its 52-week high.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.