Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is 38.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -46.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is 6.26% and 22.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -5.01% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. AAOI registered 2.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.55.

The stock witnessed a 14.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.30%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has around 3115 employees, a market worth around $262.14M and $231.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.00% and -33.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $52.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.36% while institutional investors hold 51.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.74M, and float is at 21.78M with Short Float at 16.40%. Institutions hold 48.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $29.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the AAOI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.46 million shares valued at $16.46 million to account for 6.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.61 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $6.82 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $5.06 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) sold 5,281 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $11.20 per share for a total of $59148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $11.20 per share for $28082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the AAOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Chang Hung-Lun (Fred) (*** See Remarks) disposed off 5,400 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $64808.0. The insider now directly holds 88,171 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 14.55% up over the past 12 months. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is 57.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.