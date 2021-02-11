Are we looking at the next big move in Aegion Corporation (AEGN)?

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) is 11.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEGN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -32.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.15, the stock is 4.86% and 8.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75335.0 and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 28.62% off its SMA200. AEGN registered -4.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.07.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.24%, and is 9.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $649.94M and $1.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.06. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.53% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegion Corporation (AEGN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $262.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -746.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.10% in year-over-year returns.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Aegion Corporation (AEGN), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.14% while institutional investors hold 103.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.77M, and float is at 29.50M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 99.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.63 million shares valued at $79.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.29% of the AEGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 million shares valued at $97.31 million to account for 16.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.13 million shares representing 10.16% and valued at over $44.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.43% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $36.67 million.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Aegion Corporation (AEGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menghini Mark, the company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec.. SEC filings show that Menghini Mark sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $36000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51368.0 shares.

Aegion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that GALVIN WALTER J (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $16.26 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AEGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Gordon Charles R (President & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.26 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 331,364 shares of Aegion Corporation (AEGN).

Aegion Corporation (AEGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 39.36% up over the past 12 months. Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is 106.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.38.