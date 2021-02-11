Are we looking at the next big move in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)?

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) is 2.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELOX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -36.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is 5.34% and 10.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68178.0 and changing -6.42% at the moment leaves the stock 29.10% off its SMA200. ELOX registered -3.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1708.

The stock witnessed a -4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.16%, and is 14.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 183.33% and -39.73% from its 52-week high.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.16% while institutional investors hold 58.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.14M, and float is at 35.67M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 52.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.09 million shares valued at $5.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.84% of the ELOX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.5 million shares valued at $5.99 million to account for 4.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.16 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $3.06 million, while Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $3.04 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 105.19% up over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 18.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.99.