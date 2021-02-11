Are we looking at the next big move in Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)?

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) is 4.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.15 and a high of $265.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERIE stock was last observed hovering at around $260.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.0% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -123.95% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -123.95% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $257.54, the stock is 4.10% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85639.0 and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 20.45% off its SMA200. ERIE registered 59.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $247.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $229.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.03%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $11.55B and $2.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.86 and Fwd P/E is 43.43. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.41% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Erie Indemnity Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $599.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Top Institutional Holders

375 institutions hold shares in Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE), with 23.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.53% while institutional investors hold 65.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.29M, and float is at 24.75M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 35.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 4.95 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the ERIE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.56 million shares valued at $537.41 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.8 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $441.87 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $245.24 million.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONNELL EUGENE C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CONNELL EUGENE C bought 275 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $139.82 per share for a total of $38451.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17433.0 shares.

Erie Indemnity Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Vorsheck Elizabeth A (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $135.00 per share for $27000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69716.0 shares of the ERIE stock.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) that is trading -4.82% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -10.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.12.