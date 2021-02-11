Are we looking at the next big move in Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)?

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) is 7.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.68 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HNNA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $13.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.64% off the consensus price target high of $13.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.64% higher than the price target low of $13.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is 3.92% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93204.0 and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 8.00% off its SMA200. HNNA registered -12.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.75.

The stock witnessed a 2.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.03% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $68.19M and $33.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.65% and -26.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.32% while institutional investors hold 16.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.28M, and float is at 3.80M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 8.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.2 million shares valued at $1.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.73% of the HNNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.95 million to account for 1.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 69401.0 shares representing 0.94% and valued at over $0.58 million, while Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 60550.0 with a market value of $0.5 million.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OFFENBACH RODGER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OFFENBACH RODGER sold 7,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $8.94 per share for a total of $64234.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that OFFENBACH RODGER (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $8.82 per share for $13230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HNNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, OFFENBACH RODGER (Director) disposed off 1,315 shares at an average price of $9.04 for $11888.0. The insider now directly holds 120,123 shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA).

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -17.97% down over the past 12 months. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) is 8.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.