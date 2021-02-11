Are we looking at the next big move in Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is 17.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.37 and a high of $33.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBIN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.23% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.58% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.46, the stock is 3.96% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63269.0 and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 48.66% off its SMA200. MBIN registered 51.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.82%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) has around 329 employees, a market worth around $936.15M and $282.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.63 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.41% and -1.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merchants Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $92.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.50% in year-over-year returns.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Merchants Bancorp (MBIN), with 15.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.85% while institutional investors hold 48.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 13.61M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 22.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.04 million shares valued at $28.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.63% of the MBIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.75 million shares valued at $14.7 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.71 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $13.99 million, while Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 2.09% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $11.86 million.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Brien Patrick D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Brien Patrick D. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $13.87 per share for a total of $13870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69821.0 shares.

Merchants Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that O’Brien Patrick D. (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $14.45 per share for $21675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68821.0 shares of the MBIN stock.