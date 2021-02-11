Are we looking at the next big move in Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)?

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is 6.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.31% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.22, the stock is 1.69% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80692.0 and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 17.18% off its SMA200. PKE registered -10.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.91%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $292.79M and $47.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.58% and -19.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Aerospace Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.20% this year.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.74% while institutional investors hold 97.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.38M, and float is at 17.58M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 84.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.99 million shares valued at $40.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the PKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.65 million shares valued at $17.97 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.34 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $14.69 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $13.72 million.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.