Are we looking at the next big move in Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)?

Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) is -13.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.83 and a high of $42.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.67% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.67% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.93, the stock is -12.10% and -21.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60574.0 and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 0.29% off its SMA200. PDEX registered 34.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.47.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.14%, and is -18.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.53% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $129.80M and $36.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.36 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.90% and -36.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pro-Dex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year.

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.84% while institutional investors hold 38.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.86M, and float is at 2.75M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 27.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares valued at $4.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.78% of the PDEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.12 million shares valued at $3.85 million to account for 3.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 95810.0 shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $2.74 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 59246.0 with a market value of $1.83 million.

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swenson Nicholas John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swenson Nicholas John sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $39.60 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Pro-Dex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that CABILLOT RAYMOND E (Director) sold a total of 5,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $37.37 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PDEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, CABILLOT RAYMOND E (Director) disposed off 6,023 shares at an average price of $37.34 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 366,578 shares of Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX).

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 129.06% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -10.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13490.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.