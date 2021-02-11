Are we looking at the next big move in Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC)?

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) is 20.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $17.41, the stock is 6.23% and 13.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51207.0 and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 19.20% off its SMA200. TRC registered 7.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.73.

The stock witnessed a 17.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.04%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $455.27M and $48.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.89 and Fwd P/E is 133.92. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.65% and -2.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) Analyst Forecasts

Tejon Ranch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $17.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.00% this year.

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.98% while institutional investors hold 74.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.23M, and float is at 24.40M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 69.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Towerview LLC. with over 3.81 million shares valued at $55.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.54% of the TRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.57 million shares valued at $36.42 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.54 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $21.82 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $22.03 million.

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOWERVIEW LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TOWERVIEW LLC bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.81 million shares.

Tejon Ranch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that TOWERVIEW LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $14.10 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.79 million shares of the TRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, TOWERVIEW LLC (10% Owner) acquired 3 shares at an average price of $13.46 for $40.0. The insider now directly holds 3,782,503 shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC).

Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) that is trading 13.77% up over the past 12 months. Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is 17.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.