Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR) is -2.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.19 and a high of $23.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARKR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.06% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.88, the stock is -1.71% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65685.0 and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 48.31% off its SMA200. ARKR registered -15.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.86.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.21%, and is 4.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $66.27M and $106.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.59% and -20.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ark Restaurants Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.70% this year.

Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.24% while institutional investors hold 40.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.50M, and float is at 1.83M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 20.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.13 million shares valued at $1.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.58% of the ARKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CM Management, LLC with 0.12 million shares valued at $2.23 million to account for 3.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $2.13 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 92315.0 with a market value of $1.0 million.

Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 5.52% up over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 56.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.