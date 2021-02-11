Balchem Corporation (BCPC) up 2.28% since start of the year

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) is 2.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.30 and a high of $132.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCPC stock was last observed hovering at around $121.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.9% off its average median price target of $121.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.93% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -17.85% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.85, the stock is 0.76% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91230.0 and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.65% off its SMA200. BCPC registered 4.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.72.

The stock witnessed a -8.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.64%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) has around 1341 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $689.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.23 and Fwd P/E is 32.92. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.51% and -11.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Balchem Corporation (BCPC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Balchem Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $175.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Top Institutional Holders

342 institutions hold shares in Balchem Corporation (BCPC), with 243.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 88.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.21M, and float is at 32.11M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 87.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.03 million shares valued at $579.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the BCPC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.51 million shares valued at $342.32 million to account for 10.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.41 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $138.1 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $98.53 million.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Balchem Corporation (BCPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MASON SCOTT C, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that MASON SCOTT C sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $103.00 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9675.0 shares.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 41.45% up over the past 12 months. Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is 93.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.04% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.