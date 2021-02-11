Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

67 institutions hold shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX), with institutional investors hold 44.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.67M, and float is at 30.30M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 44.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lsv Asset Management with over 1.22 million shares valued at $19.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the BLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lee, Danner & Bass, Inc. with 0.41 million shares valued at $6.52 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Beddow Capital Management Inc which holds 0.39 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $4.71 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $4.63 million.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE: BLX) is -0.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.73 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.67% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.75, the stock is 1.17% and 0.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 19.60% off its SMA200. BLX registered -23.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.87.

The stock witnessed a -3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.78%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $623.23M and $207.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.75% and -24.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $28.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 672.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -44.54% down over the past 12 months. Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is -18.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.