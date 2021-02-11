Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) is 19.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDSX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.97% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -20.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.19, the stock is -3.99% and 17.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65409.0 and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 29.65% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.34.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $685.06M and $26.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.95% and -24.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodesix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $15.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.35% while institutional investors hold 1.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.32M, and float is at 17.95M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 0.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Birchview Capital, LP with over 1.11 million shares valued at $22.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.16% of the BDSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 76900.0 shares valued at $1.55 million to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 67316.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $1.36 million, while STA Wealth Management, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 29000.0 with a market value of $0.58 million.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 34 times.