Black Knight Inc. (BKI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -1.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.01 and a high of $97.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $86.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.59% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $86.84, the stock is 3.19% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 5.70% off its SMA200. BKI registered 26.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.08%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $13.65B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.82 and Fwd P/E is 36.92. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.65% and -10.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $337.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

621 institutions hold shares in Black Knight Inc. (BKI), with 5.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.80% while institutional investors hold 95.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.40M, and float is at 151.85M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 92.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.57 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the BKI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.13 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.9 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $1.23 billion, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 9.14 million with a market value of $807.4 million.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Otting Joseph M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otting Joseph M bought 1,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $88.00 per share for a total of $99968.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5605.0 shares.

Black Knight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Otting Joseph M (Director) bought a total of 2,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $89.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4469.0 shares of the BKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Otting Joseph M (Director) acquired 2,222 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 2,222 shares of Black Knight Inc. (BKI).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is 61.90% higher over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is 5.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.