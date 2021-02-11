bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 68.14% Upside

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.95 and a high of $92.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $46.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.14% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 3.08% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.52, the stock is -2.43% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -15.83% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -48.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.04.

The stock witnessed a -7.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 1171 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $250.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.44% and -49.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.40%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.9 with sales reaching $15.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 482.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.50% in year-over-year returns.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), with 333.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 98.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.25M, and float is at 66.04M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 97.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.1 million shares valued at $436.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the BLUE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.21 million shares valued at $389.1 million to account for 10.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.32 million shares representing 9.52% and valued at over $341.03 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $167.09 million.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Obenshain Andrew, the company’s President of SGD. SEC filings show that Obenshain Andrew sold 34 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $45.93 per share for a total of $1561.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23884.0 shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Gregory Philip D (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 59 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $45.93 per share for $2710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32948.0 shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Cole Jason (Chief Operating and) disposed off 38 shares at an average price of $45.93 for $1745.0. The insider now directly holds 32,785 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 84.74% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -6.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.