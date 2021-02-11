Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNSO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $7.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.61% off the consensus price target high of $7.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.61% higher than the price target low of $7.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is 17.29% and 36.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98070.0 and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 92.03% off its SMA200. BNSO registered 219.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.42.

The stock witnessed a 34.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.59%, and is 9.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $35.09M and $13.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 102.11. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 274.68% and -30.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.90% this year.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO), with 3.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 76.03% while institutional investors hold 12.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.65M, and float is at 1.17M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 3.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares valued at $0.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.57% of the BNSO Shares outstanding.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) that is trading -46.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.