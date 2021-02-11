Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) – The 7.71% Upside Potential Remains

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.20 and a high of $39.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $38.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.86% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.30, the stock is 6.65% and 10.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96456.0 and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 24.26% off its SMA200. BMTC registered -8.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.09.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.47%, and is 9.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) has around 632 employees, a market worth around $700.70M and $167.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.68 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.01% and -9.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $34.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC), with 300.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 79.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.95M, and float is at 19.66M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 78.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $43.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.70% of the BMTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.58 million shares valued at $48.42 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.08 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $26.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $24.88 million.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LaPlante Michael, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that LaPlante Michael bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $30.20 per share for a total of $45300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Harrington Michael W (CFO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $30.43 per share for $91290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18237.0 shares of the BMTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Calderin Diego F. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $26.14 for $52278.0. The insider now directly holds 6,157 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC).

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) that is trading -0.31% down over the past 12 months. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) is -22.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.