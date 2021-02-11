Check out this: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is 1.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.07 and a high of $115.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CINF stock was last observed hovering at around $87.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.15% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -36.98% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.04, the stock is 0.49% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 17.49% off its SMA200. CINF registered -22.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.13.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.86%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has around 5148 employees, a market worth around $14.43B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 23.27. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.27% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 593.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1,785.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Top Institutional Holders

780 institutions hold shares in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), with 11.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 72.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.90M, and float is at 149.90M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 67.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.93 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.14% of the CINF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.26 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.13 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $712.0 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 8.37 million with a market value of $652.68 million.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aaron Thomas J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aaron Thomas J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $79.68 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4510.0 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Debbink Dirk J (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $74.84 per share for $37420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37833.0 shares of the CINF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Debbink Dirk J (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $71.56 for $35780.0. The insider now directly holds 37,333 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -4.88% down over the past 12 months. Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is 59.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.41.