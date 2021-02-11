Check out this: Crocs Inc. (CROX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is 25.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $81.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.97% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.73, the stock is 5.79% and 15.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 68.52% off its SMA200. CROX registered 115.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.67.

The stock witnessed a 5.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.50%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 3803 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.10 and Fwd P/E is 22.09. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 837.26% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.20%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $399.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.90% in year-over-year returns.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Crocs Inc. (CROX), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 102.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.47M, and float is at 65.55M with Short Float at 3.22%. Institutions hold 100.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.86 million shares valued at $680.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the CROX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.27 million shares valued at $455.23 million to account for 10.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.66 million shares representing 9.87% and valued at over $284.55 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $96.91 million.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rees Andrew sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $80.35 per share for a total of $3.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 34,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $72.10 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,100 shares at an average price of $70.12 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 324,648 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -8.06% down over the past 12 months. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -9.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.