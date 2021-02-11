Check out this: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is 3.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $18.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LADR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -44.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -1.80% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 22.09% off its SMA200. LADR registered -45.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.69%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $415.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.91 and Fwd P/E is 17.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.51% and -46.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $53.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), with 11.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.22% while institutional investors hold 54.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.48M, and float is at 104.06M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 49.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.67 million shares valued at $104.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.87% of the LADR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.52 million shares valued at $60.67 million to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 2.52 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $17.92 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $16.96 million.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perelman Robert, the company’s Head of Asset Management. SEC filings show that Perelman Robert sold 20,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Ladder Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Fox Marc (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 47,078 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $10.50 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the LADR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Fox Marc (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,922 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $30681.0. The insider now directly holds 406,481 shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 68.20% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.