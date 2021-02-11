Check out this: ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) could be on the verge of a big rally

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZAGG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.39% off the consensus price target high of $4.45 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.39% higher than the price target low of $4.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 0.18% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 24.34% off its SMA200. ZAGG registered -44.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1767 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4809.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.82%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $128.49M and $473.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.39. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.37% and -53.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZAGG Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $155.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.40% in year-over-year returns.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in ZAGG Inc (ZAGG), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.47% while institutional investors hold 66.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.83M, and float is at 29.58M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 64.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AREX Capital Management, LP with over 2.28 million shares valued at $6.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the ZAGG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.74 million shares valued at $4.87 million to account for 5.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 1.58 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $4.42 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $3.49 million.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TERINO EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TERINO EDWARD bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

ZAGG Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kearns James (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.49 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36230.0 shares of the ZAGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, LARABEE CHERYL A (Director) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $24225.0. The insider now directly holds 142,142 shares of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG).

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 69.44% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 32.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.