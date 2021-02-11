China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) is 5.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.45 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.8% off the consensus price target high of $29.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -5.8% lower than the price target low of $29.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.21, the stock is 9.39% and 4.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50765.0 and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. ZNH registered 5.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.28.

The stock witnessed a 11.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.27%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) has around 102233 employees, a market worth around $12.63B and $18.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.16% and -8.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH), with institutional investors hold 0.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.53M, and float is at 6.67M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 0.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.34 million shares valued at $9.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.39% of the ZNH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 62521.0 shares valued at $1.7 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 61161.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $1.81 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 48689.0 with a market value of $1.32 million.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -26.87% down over the past 12 months. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) is -11.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 36470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.