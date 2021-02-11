Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.25% Change This Year

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is 5.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.31 and a high of $173.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTXS stock was last observed hovering at around $136.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.53% off the consensus price target high of $206.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 2.19% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.93, the stock is 2.64% and 4.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 0.25% off its SMA200. CTXS registered 12.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.14.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.43%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $16.95B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.29 and Fwd P/E is 18.66. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.51% and -21.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.80%).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citrix Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $794.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Top Institutional Holders

1,069 institutions hold shares in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), with 809.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 95.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.26M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 94.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.25 million shares valued at $1.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the CTXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.84 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.96 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $821.05 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 4.42 million with a market value of $608.4 million.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmitz Mark J., the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schmitz Mark J. sold 1,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $132.63 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47417.0 shares.

Citrix Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Shenkman Arlen (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 673 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $133.47 per share for $89825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63473.0 shares of the CTXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, FERRER MARK J (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 3,184 shares at an average price of $133.47 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 58,327 shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 33.41% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 22.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.35% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.