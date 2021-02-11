Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC): The stock short term indicators are indicating Buy today

How have the shares performed?

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) saw downtrend of -5.56% in the recent trading with $3.83 being its most recent. The current price level -20.64% lower than the highest price of $4.82 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 446.35% higher than the lowest price of $0.70 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on CCNC appeared in Simply Wall St. under the title “Is Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?” on Feb-08-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -20.64% below one month high and is +103.46% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $2.10 while that of 5-day is reading $3.50.

Daily rise and fall of price influence many of the traders, and in order to overcome the fluctuating effect of that and to watch the stock closely, traders focus more on stock’s 200-day moving average. At various points in trading activity, investors are more likely to be making use of that measure as a strong indicator in figuring out their support and resistance levels, and CCNC’s SMA-200 as of now is $1.76.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

Code Chain New Continent Limited Earnings – What Happened With CCNC

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $2.47 billion.

CCNC – Code Chain New Continent Limited Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 28.79 million.

Code Chain New Continent Limited – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 0 new insider purchases involving 0 shares. On the other hand, CCNC declared 0 shares have been sold in 0 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Sep 29, 2020, UBS Group AG was the top most holder in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) with an ownership of 1782.0 shares of the company or 0.01% of the stake worth $1596.0.

Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by Code Chain New Continent Limited was 0.72 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.02. The count was 1.03 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock

To comprehend better with the trade moves and investors’ behavior, exploring the short, medium and long term technical indicators along with average volume of a stock is an effective way to make use of. When looking into those indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), we notice that the stock’s 20-day average volume is at 479,500 shares and 100% of short term indicators are suggesting the stock as Buy. Medium term indicators at an average of 100% are spotting the stock at Buy with its 50-day average volume of 510,654 shares. And to end, CCNC’s 100-day average volume is 681,992 shares with 50% of the long-term indicators pointing towards Buy for the stock.