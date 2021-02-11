Codexis Inc. (CDXS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CDXS Stock Is Going Next

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) is 27.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDXS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.79% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -32.86% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.90, the stock is 9.16% and 24.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 84.38% off its SMA200. CDXS registered 93.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.13.

The stock witnessed a 23.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.88%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $66.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.96% and -5.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codexis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $20.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Codexis Inc. (CDXS), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 88.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.06M, and float is at 48.80M with Short Float at 10.29%. Institutions hold 85.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.36 million shares valued at $62.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the CDXS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.36 million shares valued at $62.94 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $102.6 million, while Casdin Capital, LLC holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $46.78 million.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Codexis Inc. (CDXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLEY BERNARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KELLEY BERNARD J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $24.98 per share for a total of $62439.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Codexis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Dorgan Byron L (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $25.17 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CDXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Dorgan Byron L (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $26.75 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 162,790 shares of Codexis Inc. (CDXS).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading 4.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.4.