Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) on Track to Reach $8.00 in a Year

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESXB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is 3.34% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85126.0 and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 30.22% off its SMA200. ESXB registered -18.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.98.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.21%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $168.08M and $63.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.49. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.50% and -18.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $15.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB), with 858.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.87% while institutional investors hold 61.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.31M, and float is at 21.55M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 59.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maltese Capital Management LLC with over 1.33 million shares valued at $6.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.98% of the ESXB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.26 million shares valued at $8.49 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fourthstone LLC which holds 1.02 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $5.19 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $4.87 million.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harris Ira C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harris Ira C bought 330 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $7.64 per share for a total of $2521.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2299.0 shares.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that SAUNDERS WILLIAM E JR (EVP and CRO, Essex Bank) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $7.38 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15727.0 shares of the ESXB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.24 for $21715.0. The insider now directly holds 80,623 shares of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB).

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -10.23% down over the past 12 months. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) is -5.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.