Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is 10.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $18.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWCO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.30, the stock is 3.11% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87878.0 and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 6.43% off its SMA200. CWCO registered -25.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.70.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $196.84M and $75.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 23.96. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.87% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $18.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO), with 759.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.02% while institutional investors hold 57.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.12M, and float is at 14.34M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 54.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.76 million shares valued at $9.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the CWCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.73 million shares valued at $7.65 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Amundi Pioneer Asset Management which holds 0.66 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $6.9 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $6.36 million.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERGANDE WILMER F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PERGANDE WILMER F. sold 2,657 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.14 per share for a total of $32256.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27606.0 shares.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Finlay Richard (Director) bought a total of 3,104 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $13.81 per share for $42869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59489.0 shares of the CWCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Finlay Richard (Director) acquired 2,341 shares at an average price of $14.49 for $33919.0. The insider now directly holds 56,385 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO).

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is 8.65% higher over the past 12 months. American States Water Company (AWR) is -10.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.